Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Jeff Lendino Sells 16,476 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,682.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,470. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $36.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

JAMF has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Jamf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

