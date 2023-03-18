James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

JHX stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $860.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 24.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 99,243 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 905.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 433,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 390,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

