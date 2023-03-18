James G. Rizzo Acquires 1,250 Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) Director James G. Rizzo acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $17,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $233.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 309.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 94,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 949,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

