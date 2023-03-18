Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $184.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JKHY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Shares of JKHY opened at $146.46 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $47,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

