Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $85.70.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 14,297 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,011,512.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,562 shares of company stock valued at $14,936,641 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

