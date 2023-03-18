J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.51) to GBX 213 ($2.60) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 248.25 ($3.03).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 249.20 ($3.04) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 256.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 223.47. The company has a market cap of £5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 996.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.70 ($2.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 272.20 ($3.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.