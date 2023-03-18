J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

SJM traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.88. 1,631,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.21. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.37.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,097 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $219,033,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after buying an additional 480,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

