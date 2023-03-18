J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $479.73

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 479.73 ($5.85) and traded as high as GBX 589.50 ($7.18). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 583.50 ($7.11), with a volume of 371,059 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.79) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 518.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 480.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £758.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,926.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at J D Wetherspoon

About J D Wetherspoon

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin bought 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £11,882,000 ($14,481,413.77). In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,600,060 shares of company stock worth $1,188,229,844. 28.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

