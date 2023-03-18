IXICO (LON:IXI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.81

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.81 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.28). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.28), with a volume of 56,300 shares changing hands.

IXICO Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of £10.88 million, a PE ratio of 1,125.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Get IXICO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IXICO news, insider Grant Nash sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.30), for a total transaction of £50,000 ($60,938.45). Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About IXICO

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IXICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IXICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.