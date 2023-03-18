iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 3.2% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $112.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

