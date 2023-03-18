iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after acquiring an additional 484,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,728,000 after acquiring an additional 293,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,925,000 after acquiring an additional 138,877 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,219,000 after acquiring an additional 155,937 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

DVY stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.48. The company had a trading volume of 920,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,775. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

