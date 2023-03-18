iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF accounts for 1.4% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 2.55% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EUSA. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 124,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EUSA traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.02. 18,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,531. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

