iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Position Reduced by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,828 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 425,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 788,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 178,859 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

IMTM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.37. 86,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,963. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $862.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.