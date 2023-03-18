iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Position Reduced by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCV. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.2% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $234,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMCV traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 26,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,814. The company has a market cap of $479.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $71.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

