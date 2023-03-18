iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 365.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,169 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 170.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,244.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $95.09. 2,888,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,472. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.41. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $103.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

