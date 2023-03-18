iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,740 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 182,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $25.61. 225,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,703. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

