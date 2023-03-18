iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 251.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period.

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $63.38.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

