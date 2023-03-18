iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Reduced by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.00. 17,693,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,143. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average of $97.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

