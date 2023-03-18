iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $237.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.65. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

