iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $46.57 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09.

