iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$26.11 and last traded at C$26.09. Approximately 86,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 100,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.94.

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.56.

