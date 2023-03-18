iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $138.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.93.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.