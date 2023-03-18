iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Fulcrum Equity Management’s 5th Largest Position

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,225 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.27 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.33.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
