iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Fulcrum Equity Management’s 5th Largest Position

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,225 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.27 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.