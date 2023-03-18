Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $5,502,935 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Natixis boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 301,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 171,256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile



Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Stories

