iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.36.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $112.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $225,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,708,749.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,058 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,769,000. Bradley Mark J. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease.

