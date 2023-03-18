IoTeX (IOTX) Trading Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $250.22 million and approximately $12.26 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00363763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.44 or 0.26439591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,448,990,264 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

