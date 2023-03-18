IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Up 20.3% This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $640.76 million and approximately $13.46 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003661 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010147 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

