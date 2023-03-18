Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Stake Lessened by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF comprises 1.5% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 885.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $106.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.67. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $95.76 and a 52-week high of $127.63.

