Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.03. 4,967,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,961. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

