Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Shares Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 462.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,672,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after buying an additional 1,375,213 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCS opened at $19.87 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

