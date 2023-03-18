Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $674,448.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $674,448.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,223 shares of company stock worth $12,003,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

