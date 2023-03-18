Internet Computer Price Hits $5.66 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $5.66 or 0.00020497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $50.99 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,115,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,397,106 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

