Internet Computer 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49.38 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $5.39 or 0.00020002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $49.38 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00063653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00045685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000809 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,115,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,397,747 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

