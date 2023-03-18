International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,614,000 after buying an additional 1,099,100 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,957,000 after buying an additional 922,302 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in International Paper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after buying an additional 860,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after buying an additional 557,451 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

International Paper Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE IP opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.