International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,812,000 after purchasing an additional 93,773 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE IBM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.69. The company had a trading volume of 37,400,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.65 and its 200 day moving average is $135.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.