Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Lowered to C$2.25 at Raymond James

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ITR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

ITR stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.76. The company had a trading volume of 21,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.00. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$0.62 and a one year high of C$1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.82.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

