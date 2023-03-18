Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of IIIN stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 308,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,539. Insteel Industries has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $100,225.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,558.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries

About Insteel Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,269,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Insteel Industries by 11,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 141,208 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Insteel Industries by 498.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 128,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,586,000 after buying an additional 117,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 723,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,196,000 after buying an additional 116,434 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.