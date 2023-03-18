Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Insteel Industries Stock Performance
Shares of IIIN stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 308,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,539. Insteel Industries has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $100,225.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,558.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insteel Industries
About Insteel Industries
Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.
