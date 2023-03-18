Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insperity Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $116.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,211. Insperity has a 12-month low of $87.74 and a 12-month high of $125.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $311,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,690,340. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Insperity Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.