Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $1,151,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,463,059.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

TMCI stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 833,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,581. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of -0.10.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 54.51% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

