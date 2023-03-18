Insider Selling: Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO Sells $20,364.52 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CFO David T. Doherty sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $20,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,270.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

Several analysts have recently commented on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.