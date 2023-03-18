Insider Selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. 1,532,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,535. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $62.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KLIC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

