Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells $100,150.64 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $100,150.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,604,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $1,415,049.52.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $104,983.20.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Flywire by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after buying an additional 2,924,057 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 1,254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,759,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,639 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

