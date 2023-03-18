Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells $100,150.64 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $100,150.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,604,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 2nd, Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $1,415,049.52.
  • On Wednesday, January 11th, Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $104,983.20.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Flywire by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after buying an additional 2,924,057 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 1,254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,759,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,639 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.