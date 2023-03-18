Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $89,658.12 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 14,164 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $89,658.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,091,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,961.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 18.8% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 179,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 28,363 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 103.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 124,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 63,619 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 19.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,412,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

