Insider Buying: WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Director Purchases 7,800 Shares of Stock

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) Director John Bolduc purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 189,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,412.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Bolduc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, John Bolduc purchased 7,030 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $89,562.20.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WHF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,092. The company has a market cap of $291.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.55%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHF. StockNews.com began coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Stories

