Insider Buying: London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE) Insider Acquires 60,000 Shares of Stock

London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE – Get Rating) insider Peter Murray bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,300.00 ($22,200.00).

On Tuesday, December 20th, Peter Murray acquired 13,250 shares of London City Equities stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,287.50 ($4,858.33).

London City Equities Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. London City Equities Limited was founded in 1986 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

