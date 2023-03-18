Insider Buying: London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE) Insider Acquires 60,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCEGet Rating) insider Peter Murray bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,300.00 ($22,200.00).

Peter Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 20th, Peter Murray acquired 13,250 shares of London City Equities stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.55 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,287.50 ($4,858.33).

London City Equities Price Performance

About London City Equities

(Get Rating)

London City Equities Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. London City Equities Limited was founded in 1986 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for London City Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London City Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.