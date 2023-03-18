Insider Buying: Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider Acquires £17,036.25 in Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) insider Rosheen McGuckian purchased 1,925 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 885 ($10.79) per share, for a total transaction of £17,036.25 ($20,763.25).

GFTU stock opened at GBX 852.30 ($10.39) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,039.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 919.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 804.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. Grafton Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 621.90 ($7.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,057 ($12.88).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 23.75 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $9.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,780.49%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.55) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

