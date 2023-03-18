Insider Buying: FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCLGet Rating) insider William Mullaney purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($8,000.00).

FINEOS Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

About FINEOS

(Get Rating)

FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc engages in the development and sale of enterprise claims and policy management software for the life, accident, and health insurance industry worldwide. The company offers FINEOS Platform, a software-as-a-service core insurance platform. Its FINEOS Platform comprises FINEOS AdminSuite, a comprehensive core insurance suite; FINEOS Engage, makes connection across customers and partners to create frictionless engagement and agile business relationships; and FINEOS Insight that offers real-time analytics to influence business decisions and drive better outcomes.

See Also

