Insider Buying: Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) Director Nathan E. Weaks acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $17,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,716.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.80. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIVB. StockNews.com cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.