Insider Buying: Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director Acquires $11,050.00 in Stock

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) Director John G. Reiner purchased 1,000 shares of Bogota Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $11,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at $25,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bogota Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bogota Financial stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Bogota Financial had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bogota Financial

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bogota Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

