Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $224.00

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 224 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 238 ($2.90), with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224 ($2.73).

Indus Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 250.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 258.49. The company has a market cap of £408.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

